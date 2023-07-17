NOPD investigating fatal early morning shooting in Plum Orchard

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a murder in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 4:40 a.m. on Monday (July 17).

Details are limited at this time but we will bring you more information as it becomes available.

