NOPD investigating fatal early morning shooting in Plum Orchard
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a murder in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 7500 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 4:40 a.m. on Monday (July 17).
Details are limited at this time but we will bring you more information as it becomes available.
