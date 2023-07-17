One last rain chance to start the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hopefully you got in on some rain to finish the weekend because if not, you have one more chance today before we go back dry and get really hot.

For your Monday, I’m keeping with the mixture of sun and storms in the forecast. Rain chances as we head into this afternoon will be around a 40% coverage with some of those being big boomers. Highs today will trend into the lower to middle 90s so much closer to average as compared to the 98 on Sunday.

Speaking of 98, I think we have a stretch of upper 90s on the way the rest of this week as heat levels rise and rain chances go down to near zero. Tuesday through Friday will bring a mini heat wave with highs each afternoon topping out close to 100. It will certainly feel like the 100s with the humidity. Again, rain chances will be 20% or less. Next weekend we’ll likely see a flip back to better storm chances which will act to knock down the heat again.

In the tropics we still have Don out there spinning over the North Atlantic. Outside of that, I see no concerns for the next week.

