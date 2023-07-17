BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Police seek suspect accused of armed robbery at Hammond gas station

Hammond Racetrac Robbery
Hammond Racetrac Robbery(Hammond PD)
By Devin Cruice
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La (WVUE) - Hammond police are looking for an unidentified suspect who robbed a RaceTrac at gunpoint on South Morrison Boulevard early Friday (July 14) morning.

Around 2:30 in the morning, the suspect entered the business with a handgun, demanded cash out of the register, and fled the scene in a white van on Club Deluxe Road towards South Morrison Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black mask and a dark red hoodie.

Hammond Police are offering eligibility for a cash reward for any information.

Police ask anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
Suspect shot by officer during narcotics search, Hammond police say
File Graphic
Coroner identifies 5 recent shooting victims in Orleans Parish
Jimmie DeRamus
Former cast member of ‘Cajun Pawn Stars’ and owner of Silver Dollar Pawn & Jewelry Center dies
Police lights and caution tape.f
2 juveniles shot in New Orleans East, police say