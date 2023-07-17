Police seek suspect accused of armed robbery at Hammond gas station

HAMMOND, La (WVUE) - Hammond police are looking for an unidentified suspect who robbed a RaceTrac at gunpoint on South Morrison Boulevard early Friday (July 14) morning.

Around 2:30 in the morning, the suspect entered the business with a handgun, demanded cash out of the register, and fled the scene in a white van on Club Deluxe Road towards South Morrison Boulevard.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black mask and a dark red hoodie.

Hammond Police are offering eligibility for a cash reward for any information.

Police ask anyone with information to call their Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

