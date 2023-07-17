BBB Accredited Business
Residential fire kills Mandeville woman

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A fire over the weekend claimed the life of a Mandeville woman.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire at the “Tops-L” condominiums.

The woman was found in a condo Saturday (July 15) morning and was taken to Lakeview Hospital, where she died.

