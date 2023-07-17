Residential fire kills Mandeville woman

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A fire over the weekend claimed the life of a Mandeville woman.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire at the “Tops-L” condominiums.

The woman was found in a condo Saturday (July 15) morning and was taken to Lakeview Hospital, where she died.

