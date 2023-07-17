‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment

ST. BERNARD PARISH (WVUE) - A young girl from Chalmette with dreams of one day being on the big stage shared a once-in-a-lifetime moment with international pop sensation Taylor Swift in Denver Saturday night.

She’s making her way back home with a piece of Era’s Tour concert history.

It has been no ‘Cruel Summer’ for Emma Jo Tassin.

The 10-year-old ‘Swiftie’ superfan will share her ‘Wildest Dreams’ with her classmates at Gautier Elementary this fall.

“It was my first concert, and I get to meet my favorite singer... all in my first concert,” said Emma Jo.

She was picked out of a crowd of more than 70,000 fans to take center stage with Taylor Swift as they sang her hit song ‘22′ right to each other.

“Apparently, they film kids and then go show Taylor Swift’s mom, because she’s the one that picks. So, she must have gone back to the tent and showed Andrea Emma’s video and she said, ‘Yes, put her up there,’ or something!” said Emma Jo’s mom, Lindsey Tassin.

Emma didn’t know how to process it all in the moment.

“I was just like this, wiping my tears, and this girl said, ‘She’s crying!’” she remembered.

She even swapped accessories with Swift.

“I gave her a bracelet that says ‘Emma Jo’ and I made it purple because that’s her favorite color, and she also wore it for the rest of the Red Era,” said Emma.

The mother-daughter duo are no strangers to the stage.

At five years old, Emma Jo was one of the two local kids tapped to play ‘Lulu’ in the national tour of Waitress’s run at the Saenger Theater.

Her mom, Lindsey, is a photographer and part of the local acoustic band, Cypress Pop Trio.

“It’s crazy to see all of these views from the stadium of your kid,” admitted Lindsey Tassin.

There’s no way to ‘Shake it Off,’ this experience tops them all.

“I immediately turned to her tour manager, and I said, ‘Should I go play the lottery right now?’ I still just don’t understand how that happened,” said Lindsey Tassin.

As for what they’ll do with the precious autographed hat... Emma Jo doesn’t want to take it off her head.

“I said I’m buying a glass box and we’re putting it high on the shelf where no one can touch it,” said Emma’s mom. “It’s going to have a lock on it.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has taken cities across the country by storm since it launched on March 17.

The Federal Reserve is even singing her praises, saying Swift’s sold-out tour is boosting the US economy.

