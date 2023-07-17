BBB Accredited Business
Suspect shot by officer during narcotics search, Hammond police say

Officer-involved shooting graphic.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect was shot by an officer while Hammond police were executing a narcotics search warrant, according to city administration.

Police say that officers were executing a narcotics search warrant on Natchez Street when the officer-involved shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on Saturday (July 15).

Aid was rendered to the suspect and they were rushed to an area hospital for treatment, police say.

The incident is under investigation.

