Suspect shot by officer during narcotics search, Hammond police say

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A suspect was shot by an officer while Hammond police were executing a narcotics search warrant, according to city administration.

Police say that officers were executing a narcotics search warrant on Natchez Street when the officer-involved shooting occurred around 6 a.m. on Saturday (July 15).

Aid was rendered to the suspect and they were rushed to an area hospital for treatment, police say.

The incident is under investigation.

