Suspect wanted in chain-restaurant robbery in Destrehan

DESTREHAN, La (WVUE) - An unidentified suspect is wanted in the armed robbery of a Subway in Destrehan Sunday (July 16th) morning.

The victim told St. Charles Police that she was preparing to open the store when the suspect entered the store with a handgun.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing all black, white tennis shoes, and a mask.

Police say video from the store shows the suspect taking all the money out of the register, a pouch below the register, and the victim’s phone.

After dumping the phone in the parking lot, the suspect fled in a white van with a “Comfort Inn” logo.”

The van was found abandoned later that morning in a wooded area near Fourth Street in St. Rose.

St. Charles Sherrif’s Office ask that anyone with information on the crime or residents with Ring camera systems to contact police at (985) 783-6807.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.