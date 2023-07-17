BBB Accredited Business
Winning $50K Powerball ticket sold in Baton Rouge

(Neil Esoy / MGN MGN)
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 dollars was recently sold in Baton Rouge, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.

Lottery officials said the winning ticket was sold at Jeff’s Food Mart in Baton Rouge. The store is located at 8731 Jefferson Highway.

The prize was either claimed or won on Saturday, July 15, according to the Louisiana Lottery.

For more details on where winning tickets were recently sold in Louisiana, click here.

Winning scratch-off tickets and Fast Play tickets can be claimed up to 90 days following the closure of the game. Winning draw-style game tickets can be claimed up to 180 days following the drawing in which the prize was won.

The big win comes as the Powerball jackpot prize reaches an estimated $900 million. The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in history.

RELATED: Powerball prize balloons to $900 million ahead of Monday’s drawing

The potential winner can choose to receive yearly increments or a one-time lump sum.

The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday night, July 17.

