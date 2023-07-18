$50k in sports memorabilia reportedly stolen during shipping, NOPD seeking suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating suspects involved in the theft of sports memorabilia.

Police say the incident occurred between Tues., July 11, and Fri., July 14, when the victim brought a collection of sports memorabilia to a shipping company in the 700 block of St. Charles Avenue. The victim wanted to send the items, including a signed Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Lou Gherig baseball card, to an auction house in Dallas.

Upon arrival of the package at the auction house on Fri., July 14, police say the valuables, estimated to be worth $50,000, were stolen from the package.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has reached out to the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in the theft of valuable sports memorabilia. (NOPD)

The NOPD is urging anyone with information regarding the stolen sports memorabilia to come forward and contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips anonymously through Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

