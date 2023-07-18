BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

$50k in sports memorabilia reportedly stolen during shipping, NOPD seeking suspects

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has reached out to the public for assistance in...
The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has reached out to the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in the theft of valuable sports memorabilia.(NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating suspects involved in the theft of sports memorabilia.

Police say the incident occurred between Tues., July 11, and Fri., July 14, when the victim brought a collection of sports memorabilia to a shipping company in the 700 block of St. Charles Avenue. The victim wanted to send the items, including a signed Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Roger Maris, and Lou Gherig baseball card, to an auction house in Dallas.

Upon arrival of the package at the auction house on Fri., July 14, police say the valuables, estimated to be worth $50,000, were stolen from the package.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has reached out to the public for assistance in...
The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has reached out to the public for assistance in identifying suspects involved in the theft of valuable sports memorabilia.(NOPD)

The NOPD is urging anyone with information regarding the stolen sports memorabilia to come forward and contact any Eighth District detective at 504-658-6080. Alternatively, individuals can provide tips anonymously through Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say

Latest News

A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Hearing scheduled for Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman
Hearing scheduled for Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman
A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy monitors the crime scene Monday (July 15) after deputies...
Neighbors, workers stunned by Harvey shipyard murders, suspect’s fatal shootout with deputies