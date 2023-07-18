Bill to prohibit youth access to gender-affirming medical care advances in veto session

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawmakers are one step closer to overturning the governor’s veto of one of the LGBTQ+ related bills.

The La. House of Representatives voted on Tuesday, July 18, to override a vetoed bill that bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors that includes puberty blockers, hormone treatment, and surgery. It passed with a 25-23 vote.

The bill still needs to go before the State Senate to vote.

Both bills to discuss sexual orientation in classrooms and the requirement for teachers to use the birth pronouns of students failed its override vote in the House.

Also advancing to the Senate is a vetoed bill about COVID vaccines in schools and one that would prohibit foreign governments from purchasing American farmland.

A bill to update voter rolls failed a vote to be overridden.

More details to come.

