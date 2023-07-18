BBB Accredited Business
Brian Kelly looking to continue Year 2 coaching success at LSU

By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In year 2 at LSU, Kim Mulkey won a national title with the women’s basketball team. In year 2, Jay Johnson won it all in Omaha. For Brian Kelly, yes, it’s also Year 2.

“I don’t really think it’s a silly question. I think it’s a matter of the success at LSU, and what the bar and the standard is. I came here with the expectations, this is about championships. I think if I was answering a bunch of questions about the other programs, I would be a little more concerned. They had great seasons. Their teams were well prepared, they executed at a high level. Created incredible excitement, and you build on that. So from our perspective, the ball is in our court now. It’s our job to continue to play at that level,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

“With the women’s basketball team and the baseball team, it was great and inspiring to see. They went out there and won a championship in year 2. Obviously, people are looking at us as a year 2 team. We can’t look too far ahead. Obviously, are expectation and standard is we want to win a national championship. Every team in the country wants to win a national championship. What it comes down to, is the day-by-day process. How we go about it each and every day,” said LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Kelly did lead Notre Dame to a national title appearance in 2012. Alabama beat the Irish, 42-14.

