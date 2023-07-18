Bruce: At or near record heat through Friday as rain chances are near zero

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures heat up this week nearing or touching records as a hot dome of air moves in from Texas.

A ridge of high pressure to our west builds over the region this week. This will push our temperatures into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures around 110 at times 113°. Heat advisories are in effect for Wednesday.

Bruce: Rain chances near zero through Friday as an upper hot dome of air moves back in. Highs 96-99° as records will be threatened, Feels like 109-113°. Rain chances return into the weekend as temps lowe to the low to mid 90s. pic.twitter.com/qGJ9bvFaX8 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 18, 2023

Inland rain chances are near zero each day through Friday. We could see a few coastal showers pop up but coverage will be low.

Significant rain chances return this weekend as a low-pressure system pushes the high back to the west. This will drop our temperatures to around normal by the start of next week.

Tropical storm Don is swirling in the eastern Atlantic with no threat. Otherwise the tropics are quiet.

