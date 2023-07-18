BBB Accredited Business
Family members mourn loss of two killed at FMT Shipyard

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - Family members are struggling to cope with the sudden and violent loss of two men gunned down by a disgruntled ex-coworker at the FMT Shipyard in Harvey.

A father of three, family members say 48-year-old Nakie Brown loved his job.

“It just tore me down. It just hurts so bad,” said Brown’s mother, Mary Ann.

Brown was shot and killed along with his friend and co-workers, 20-year-old Dustin Parrie, Jr. on Mon., July 17.

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot Monday (July 17) by former Harvey shipyard co-worker Willis Thomas Jr., authorities said.(WVUE-Fox 8)

Authorities say the gunman hunted down members of his labor crew after his recent firing.

The parish coroner says both men were shot between five and 10 times each.

“I don’t think it was a lengthy ordeal based on the number of shots and the damage caused by the gunshots,” said Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich.

The suspect, 30-year-old Willis Thomas Jr., was killed by sheriff’s deputies after reportedly opening fire upon them outside of his apartment on Manhattan Boulevard.

A spokesperson for FMT declined our request for an on-camera interview but said they are still gathering information on the killings.

The victims’ relatives say Brown and Parrie were good friends.

“He loved to come to work. I’m so glad that he and Dustin went out together. They were best friends,” said Brown’s cousin, Wanda Boyd.

Loved ones say have no idea what led to the violent attack.

“He was the leader of our family a rock, we need him,” said Brown’s brother, Rasaam.

The Jefferson Parish coroner will conduct an autopsy on the alleged gunman Wednesday. At this point a spokesman for the sheriffs office says there’s no timeline for releasing police body cam video of Thomas’s shooting.

