Girlfriend accused of killing boyfriend; body dumped at BREC Park

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a man dead.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Janice Frazier, 42, was arrested for the shooting death of Christopher Holden, 34.

Police confirmed Frazier and Holden were in a relationship.

Authorities said Holden was found dead just before 7:20 a.m. at a BREC Park located at 801 South Flannery Rd. Saturday, July 15.

Detectives believe Holden was shot in or near an apartment located on Blvd De Province Friday, July 14, and then brought to the BREC Park.

Frazier was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the morning of Saturday, July 15.

