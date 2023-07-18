BBB Accredited Business
GOP candidates address Christian conservative supporters of Israel(DC Bureau)
By Josh Rultenberg
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Several Republican presidential candidates came to the nation’s capital Monday to compete for the Christian conservative vote. The contenders vowed to stand with Israel as the country’s president will meet with President Biden and Congress the next couple days.

Republicans such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis addressed Christians United For Israel at the conservative pro-Israel group’s ‘Night to Honor Israel’ dinner.

Pence called on President Biden to stop negotiating a new nuclear deal with Iran.

“A renewed nuclear deal won’t lead to peace and stability. It will lead to more terrorism, death and destruction,” said Pence.

Over the weekend, Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. called Israel a “racist state.” It received bipartisan condemnation.

Nikki Haley, who is also the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, said this is not what an ally does.

“The Democratic Party is the definition of extreme. It’s time to censure the Squad and get antisemitism out of America for good,” shouted Haley.

Meanwhile, DeSantis called himself the ‘most pro-Israel governor.’ He also said the U.S.-Israel relationship needs repairing because of how President Joe Biden and his administration have dealt with the Jewish State.

“The way they treat a strong ally like Prime Minister Netanyahu has been disgraceful. What they’re trying to do to shoehorn Israel into bad policies has been disgraceful,” said DeSantis.

President Biden has expressed concerns over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and the judicial reforms implemented by his right-wing government. The White House said the two leaders spoke on the phone Monday and will “probably” meet in the fall.

Meanwhile, President Biden is welcoming Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the White House Tuesday before Herzog addresses a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. The purpose of the visit is to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Israel’s statehood.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

