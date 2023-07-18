Hearing scheduled for Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday (July 18) for the man accused of beating, strangling, and dismembering a woman in the Ninth Ward.

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several drug and weapons charges after New Orleans police said they executed a search warrant and found human remains on his Ninth Ward property. (Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NOPD officers arrested Benjamin Beale after they discovered the body of 36-year-old Julia Dardar inside a freezer in January of 2022.

Dardar was reported missing by her family less than a month earlier.

Julia Dardar, 36, was reported missing after being last known to be staying with Benjamin Beale at his Pauline Street residence where human remains were discovered Tuesday, her estranged husband told WVUE-Fox 8. (Provided by family members)

Beale faces second-degree murder charges in her death.

He pleaded not guilty.

RELATED COVERAGE

Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman, pleads ‘not guilty’

Benjamin Beale threatened to ‘chop up’ another woman, compared himself to Dexter, arrest warrant claims

Benjamin Beale booked with murder of dismembered woman found frozen at his Ninth Ward home; bond increased to $1.4 million

‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.