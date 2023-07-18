BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hearing scheduled for Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A hearing is scheduled on Tuesday (July 18) for the man accused of beating, strangling, and dismembering a woman in the Ninth Ward.

Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several drug and weapons charges after New Orleans police said they executed a search warrant and found human remains on his Ninth Ward property.(Source: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

NOPD officers arrested Benjamin Beale after they discovered the body of 36-year-old Julia Dardar inside a freezer in January of 2022.

Dardar was reported missing by her family less than a month earlier.

Julia Dardar, 36, was reported missing after being last known to be staying with Benjamin Beale...
Julia Dardar, 36, was reported missing after being last known to be staying with Benjamin Beale at his Pauline Street residence where human remains were discovered Tuesday, her estranged husband told WVUE-Fox 8.(Provided by family members)

Beale faces second-degree murder charges in her death.

He pleaded not guilty.

RELATED COVERAGE

Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman, pleads ‘not guilty’

Benjamin Beale threatened to ‘chop up’ another woman, compared himself to Dexter, arrest warrant claims

Benjamin Beale booked with murder of dismembered woman found frozen at his Ninth Ward home; bond increased to $1.4 million

‘Gruesome, beyond belief’: Slidell man certain dismembered woman is his missing wife

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say
3-year-old struck, killed after falling from tractor in Folsom, deputies say

Latest News

A Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputy monitors the crime scene Monday (July 15) after deputies...
Neighbors, workers stunned by Harvey shipyard murders, suspect’s fatal shootout with deputies
Two Harvey shipyard workers killed by recently fired co-worker, a convicted felon
Narcotics suspects shot by Hammond police remains hospitalized
Violence in Harvey stuns families of shipyard victims, neighbors of slain suspect