I-10 to close in both directions in Kenner for overnight utility repairs

(Louisiana State Police)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Motorists should expect Interstate 10 to be temporarily closed in both directions early Wednesday (July 18) in Kenner to allow for overnight utility repairs, the Louisiana State Police announced.

The closure will begin Wednesday at 1 a.m. on both sides of I-10 between Williams Boulevard and Loyola Drive, the agency said. The interstate will be closed for “multiple 30-minute intervals,” the LSP said.

The nature of the utility repairs was not explained.

State police said motorists can stay informed about the progress of the closure by visiting www.511la.org to access real-time updates. Information also will be posted to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page and Twitter feed, the agency said.

