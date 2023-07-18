Low rain chances and high heat the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another heat wave is building across the Deep South and we’re set to experience some of those hot numbers for the rest of this week.

It all starts today on your Tuesday as highs climb into the middle to upper 90s. Feels like readings will top out in the 105-110 range at times so it’s another day with a Heat Advisory in effect. Rain chances aren’t zero but they aren’t great either, I’ve included a 20% shot at a stray storm this afternoon.

Little will change from day-to-day between now and the end of the week. Rain chances look dismal and the heat will continue to remain the top story.

There will be a quick change by the weekend as a weakening front will slide down the East Coast. That will act to break down the heat ridge and send us storm chances again. Saturday’s rain looks late in the day so we’ll still have plenty of time to fry but by Sunday, storms being likely will yield highs falling back into the lower 90s. That will be a welcomed feel come the weekend.

Don continues to spin over the North Atlantic and will probably continue to do so through this upcoming weekend. Outside of Don, there isn’t much to talk about out there at this time.

