MADD National President Tess Rowland on dangers, consequences of impaired driving

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mothers Against Drunk Driving National President Tess Rowland stopped by the WAFB studio Monday, June 17.

In 2021, Rowland’s life was shattered after being hit by a wrong way alleged drunk driver with drugs in the car, according to MADD’s website.

At the time of her crash on May 4, 2021, Rowland was on her way to work in Panama City Beach, Florida where she served as the morning reporter for a news station.

Rowland found herself with complex fractures to her shoulder, elbow, and knee, along with internal injuries which required seven surgeries, four plates, and 22 screws to fix.

As MADD National President, Rowland’s focus is on empowering individuals to make life-saving choices while still enjoying a safe night out.

She will also be the keynote speaker at the MADD Louisiana Law Enforcement Recognition Luncheon on Tuesday, July 18 at Parc 73 Reception & Conference Center in Prairieville.

