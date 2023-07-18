BBB Accredited Business
Near record temperatures this week

Rain returns this weekend to cool things off
Records this week
Records this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures heat up this week nearing or touching records.

A ridge of high pressure to our west builds over the region this week. This will push our temperatures into the upper 90s with feels-like temperatures around 110. Heat advisories are in effect for Tuesday.

There will be very low rain chances each day. We could see a few coastal showers pop up Tuesday but coverage will be low.

Significant rain chances return this weekend as a low-pressure system pushes the high back to the west. This will drop our temperatures to around normal by the start of next week.

