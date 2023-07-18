Override session ends with Louisiana lawmakers overturning Edwards’ veto of gender-affirming care ban

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana lawmakers ended a special override session Tuesday (July 18) by overturning Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a bill banning gender-affirming care for children.

House Bill 648 -- also known as the “Stop Harming Our Kids Act” -- prohibits healthcare professionals from providing gender-affirming care or altering a child’s appearance to validate the minor’s perceptions of gender.

The veto override required a 60 percent majority in both the state House and Senate chambers. The House vote was 76-23 to override and the Senate vote was 28-11.

The new law prohibits certain procedures to alter the gender of a minor child, including puberty blockers, hormone treatments and gender-reassignment surgery for juvenile patients.

Lawmakers failed to muster enough support to overturn Edwards’ vetoes of two other bills related to LGBTQ issues, one of which would have prevented discussion of sexual orientation in classrooms and another requiring teachers to use only the birth names and pronouns of students.

Edwards said in a statement, “In eight years as a Democratic governor with a Republican legislature, I have issued 319 vetoes. More than 99 percent of those vetoes have been sustained. Usually, we have been able to find common ground to move Louisiana forward, and I am thankful to the legislature for all the good we have accomplished together.

“But we have also had profound disagreements. Just two of my vetoes have been overridden. The first time I was overridden, on the Congressional district map, I said the bill was illegal and I expected the courts would throw it out. The courts have done so. Today, I was overridden for the second time, on my veto of a bill that needlessly harms a very small population of vulnerable children, their families, and their health care professionals. I expect the courts to throw out this unconstitutional bill as well.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry, meanwhile, hailed lawmakers’ decision.

“Today, Louisiana joins all of its neighboring states in protecting children,” Landry said in a statement. “We have sent a signal to America that Louisiana intends to strengthen the family unit and to protect children from harmful gender reassignment surgeries. By overriding the governor’s veto of Rep. Gabe Firment’s bill, we send a clear signal that woke liberal agendas that are destructive to children will not be tolerated in Louisiana. And I’m proud of those in the Legislature who voted to make this override successful.”

The ACLU of Louisiana condemned seeing HB 648 become law, saying it would prove harmful to children and strips parents of their rights to make healthcare decisions for LGBTQ children.

“Lawmakers who voted to overturn Gov. Edwards’ veto of House Bill 648 have chosen to sacrifice the health and safety of Louisiana’s transgender children and undermine the rights of their parents,” the civil rights organization said in a statement. “This is extreme government overreach and a direct threat to the civil liberties and constitutional rights of all Louisianans. ... We we will never stop fighting to protect the rights of transgender youth and their families.”

HB 648 was the only one of 26 vetoes by Edwards to be overridden, including some line-item vetoes from the budget package.

