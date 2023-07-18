Shipyard homicide victims were shot between 5-10 times each, coroner says

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office has completed autopsies on two men fatally shot by a disgruntled ex-coworker at a West Bank shipyard.

Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich says both victims, identified as 48-year-old Nakie Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr., were shot multiple times.

“Sadly, both of these gentlemen received multiple gunshot wounds, between five and ten,” Cvitanovich told Fox 8. “To the arms, legs, torso, and one to the head.”

Authorities say convicted felon Willis Thomas Jr. returned to his former job site -- the FMT shipyard -- on Monday, July 17, seeking to kill former co-workers after recently being fired from his job.

