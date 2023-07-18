BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Shipyard homicide victims were shot between 5-10 times each, coroner says

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot Monday (July 17) by former Harvey shipyard co-worker Willis Thomas Jr., authorities said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office has completed autopsies on two men fatally shot by a disgruntled ex-coworker at a West Bank shipyard.

Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich says both victims, identified as 48-year-old Nakie Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr., were shot multiple times.

“Sadly, both of these gentlemen received multiple gunshot wounds, between five and ten,” Cvitanovich told Fox 8. “To the arms, legs, torso, and one to the head.”

Authorities say convicted felon Willis Thomas Jr. returned to his former job site -- the FMT shipyard -- on Monday, July 17, seeking to kill former co-workers after recently being fired from his job.

RELATED STORIES

Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says

Neighbors, workers stunned by Harvey shipyard murders, suspect’s fatal shootout with deputies

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment

Latest News

Pearl River's Doyle Glaze Jr., 46, faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence after being...
Pearl River man convicted of child rape faces mandatory life sentence
Janice Frazier, 42
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend
The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has reached out to the public for assistance in...
$50k in sports memorabilia reportedly stolen during shipping, NOPD seeking suspects
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
Hearing scheduled for Benjamin Beale, accused of strangling and dismembering woman