Shocking increases in Orleans Parish property assessments prompts Council questions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Assessor’s office is currently conducting the constitutionally-mandated quadrennial property tax assessment, leaving many residents taken aback by unexpected hikes in their homes’ taxable valuations.

City Council members said Tuesday (July 18) they have been flooded with complaints from some residents who have voiced frustration that their property values have increased by hundreds of thousands of dollars, meaning they would have to pay more in taxes. They’ve also heard from some residents who said their property value is wildly different from their neighbors.

Council vice president Helena Moreno plans to address these concerns by inviting Assessor Erroll Williams to a meeting next week. During this meeting, the assessor will be expected to provide answers and clarification on a range of issues raised by the Council and the public.

“Even tax experts I’ve spoken to say some this just isn’t making sense, some of these are just way too much from what I understand there more than 60 thousands properties with more than a 50 percent increase,” Moreno said.

Moreno says some residents living on fixed incomes cannot afford the increased assessments, which will “push them out of the city.”

“I’ve even had some individuals tell me, ‘You know what, Helena, this is it, this is the last straw. I just can’t afford to live in my house in New Orleans anymore,’ which is so incredibly sad,” she said.

But Williams defended his office’s methodology Tuesday in an interview with Fox 8.

“I operate under what’s fair and equitable, and that’s what I promise. I’m trying my best to fulfill that mission,” Williams said. “Some people see sticker shock, and our valuation process says we are only trying to get it in the ballpark of what fair market value is.”

Williams pointed out that his office only assesses properties for fair market value, not absolute value.

“From the assessor’s standpoint, we’re taking averages of what properties are selling for per square foot, and our field observations of what, say, the condition is from the field at that time,” he said. “I understand both sides of government, I know that government needs all the money they can because they don’t have enough to really run this place the way it’s supposed to be.

“But mine is one role: Determine fair market value of all properties, and if they’re wrong, make the corrections, and we encourage people to make the changes.”

Williams said the state constitution requires that if a revaluation results in an increase in taxable assessments parish-wide, as is the case this year, tax recipient agencies (like the New Orleans City Council, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, school board, Sewerage & Water Board, etc.) are required to roll back their millage rates to stay revenue neutral.

If you have received your assessment update for 2024 and would like to discuss or contest it, you are strongly encouraged to schedule an online or in-person meeting with the assessor’s office using the online scheduling system at nolaassessor.com or by calling (504) 754-8811. All appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance. The last appointment(s) will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

There are three locations to visit in person including City Hall, the Algiers Courthouse, and the Lakeview Christian Center. More information is available at nolaassessor.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.