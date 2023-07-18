BBB Accredited Business
The ‘St. Bernard Swiftie’ recounts once-in-a-lifetime moment at Taylor Swift concert

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ten-year-old Emma Jo Tassin stopped by the Fox 8 studios on Tuesday (July 18) to recount her close encounter with pop star Taylor Swift.

The “St. Bernard Swiftie” was picked out of a crowd of more than 70,000 fans to take center stage with Taylor Swift as they sang her hit song ‘22′ to each other.

