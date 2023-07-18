BBB Accredited Business
Surprise increase in property assessments prompts council questions

John Snell
John Snell(John Snell)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans assessor’s office is currently conducting the constitutionally-mandated quadrennial property tax assessment, leaving many residents taken aback by unexpected hikes in their assessments.

The lack of public notification regarding the assessment process has sparked concerns among the community.

Council Vice President Helena Moreno plans to address these concerns by inviting the assessor to a meeting next week. During this meeting, the assessor will be expected to provide answers and clarification on a range of issues raised by the Council and the public.

“The people of New Orleans are constantly being hit with unaffordable costs,” said Moreno. “This is another major financial hit.”

Moreno says some residents living on fixed incomes cannot afford the increased assessments, which will “push them out of the city.”

“The Council will do all in its power to mitigate impacts, including rolling back any tax rate increase to keep the rate neutral. We know that the people of New Orleans can’t take much more. But ultimately, we, the Council, and the public need answers. The lack of information provided to the public on this process is concerning, which is why I asked the assessor to appear before the Council next week,” she said.

If you have received your assessment update for 2024 and would like to discuss or contest it, you are strongly encouraged to schedule an online or in-person meeting with the assessor’s office using the online scheduling system at nolaassessor.com or by calling (504) 754-8811. All appointments must be made at least 24 hours in advance. The last appointment(s) will be at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

There are three locations to visit in person including City Hall, the Algiers Courthouse, and the Lakeview Christian Center. More information is available at nolaassessor.com

