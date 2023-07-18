BBB Accredited Business
Woman accused of killing boyfriend now accused of killing former boyfriend

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Janice Frazier, 42, was arrested for the shooting death of Christopher Holden, 34.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman who was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting is facing a separate murder charge for an incident that happened in 2021, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said, Janice Frazier, 42, was arrested for the shooting death of Emanie Anderson Jr. that took place on October 14, 2021, in the 9200 block of Hyacinth Avenue near Staring Lane.

Janice Frazier, 42
Law enforcement confirmed Frazier and Anderson were in a relationship. Authorities added Frazier admitted to killing Anderson.

Frazier was already in custody for the shooting death of Christopher Holden, 34 on Tuesday, July 18, when Baton Rouge Police made the announcement about her connection to Anderson’s case.

Police confirmed Frazier and Holden were also in a relationship at the time of his death.

Authorities said Holden was found dead just before 7:20 a.m. at a BREC Park located at 801 South Flannery Rd. Saturday, July 15.

Detectives believe Holden was shot in or near an apartment located on Blvd De Province Friday, July 14, and then brought to the BREC Park.

Frazier was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on the morning of Saturday, July 15.

