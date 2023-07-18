ZURIK: Mayor Cantrell may have violated council ordinance with more overnight stays in Pontalba Apartment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s recent overnight stays at the city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment during Essence Fest weekend may have violated a newly passed city council ordinance.

Video footage obtained by Fox 8 from a public-owned camera shows Mayor Cantrell entering the apartment on several occasions, accompanied by women and her security detail, despite the ordinance’s prohibition of overnight stays.

On Fri., June 30, during Essence Fest weekend, Mayor Cantrell arrived at the apartment door with two women and a member of her executive protection team around 12:27 a.m. The mayor stayed inside the apartment for nine hours before leaving the next morning at 9:37 a.m.

“What this indicates is that the mayor believes that no one can tell her what to do,” said head of the Metropolitan Crime Commission Rafael Goyeneche. “She considers that her apartment, not the city’s apartment. She doesn’t acknowledge the legislative branch of government that has the authority to codify how city property can be used. So it’s another example of her indifference and arrogance with respect to the assets of the city and how she chooses to use them.”

Two nights later, in the early hours of Sun., July 2, at 1:54 a.m. Cantrell was captured on video walking to the door of the Upper Pontalba apartment with four women, escorted by her security detail, NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie.

The group entered the apartment and someone finally shuts off the lights around 4:12 a.m. Mayor Cantrell did not leave until 10:02 a.m. Sunday, six hours after arriving.

“It looks bad, because it’s a very clear law. And it appears that the mayor is deliberately violating the law,” said Dillard University Political Analyst Robert Collins. “You know, and she has to know that people are going to know she’s violating the law. Because in addition to it being a public location with lots of people walking past, she knows that security camera on the front door 24 hours a day. So she knows she’s going to be seen breaking the law, it appears that she just doesn’t care.”

OUTSIDE THE OFFICE

Officer Vappie returns to mayor’s security team after conclusion of investigation

Federal monitors tell judge NOPD’s investigation into Officer Vappie was tainted from beginning

Cantrell’s security team lacks written policies, chain of command, audit finds

Mayor Cantrell again defends use of Pontalba, opposes rule changes

The city council crafted an ordinance in April, aiming to limit Mayor Cantrell’s use of the Upper Pontalba apartment, explicitly stating that overnight stays are prohibited.

“The language is clear,” Collins said. “It’s meaningless because there’s no enforcement mechanism. Someone needs to ask the city council; Why did you pass the law? Why did you pass a law with no enforcement mechanism and no sanction for people that break the law?”

The ordinance allows limited use of the apartment by the Mayor or visiting dignitaries. It remains unclear whether any of the four women accompanying Mayor Cantrell would be considered dignitaries, as their identities have not been disclosed.

When the ordinance was passed, Council President JP Morrell suggested that the apartment should be put back into commerce and removed from the Mayor’s control.

“I yield to council. This is a mistake,” Morrell said during that April council meeting. “This will be exploited at some time in the future.”

The video shows as the council put rules in place limiting the mayor’s use of the apartment, Cantrell ignored them.

“It shows that the mayor believes that she’s above the law. This shows that the mayor believes that the law doesn’t apply to her,” Goyeneche said. “I think it’s an indication of the mayor’s distorted sense of power that she has as the mayor. I think that the city council now has to investigate this. And if this is verified, then they have to decide that they had the legislative will and desire to curb the mayor’s appetite for using public assets and appropriately,”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.