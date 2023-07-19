Bruce: Same story different day as the near record heat continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will see no big changes through the end of the week. as rain chances remain near zero.

Bruce: More of the same as temps will be near record highs in the mid to upper 90s. Feels like in the -105-110° range and higher at times for some. We will get a break this weekend as rain chances move back in with more clouds. Temps will lower to the low 90s where we should be. pic.twitter.com/bxWPZFI3OT — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) July 19, 2023

Highs will be near records in the upper 90s each day through Saturday. A few pop-up showers are possible off the lake and sea breeze but most areas will be dry all week long.

The ridge of high pressure keeping us dry will back off to the west as a low-pressure system moves into the easter US this weekend. This will drop our temperatures back to around normal in the low 90s and increase our storm chances through the start of next week.

In the tropics Don poses no threat and a lw area of development has popped up well aout in the Atlantic. No concern for us.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.