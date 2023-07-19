BBB Accredited Business
Former LSU standout Paul Skenes signs record-breaking deal with Pirates

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WVUE) - Former LSU standout and top pick in this year’s MLB Draft Paul Skenes finalized a record-breaking contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Skenes’ new deal includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

That is the most ever given to a draft pick.

Skenes helped lead the Tigers to the baseball program’s seventh national title last month.

