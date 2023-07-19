BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Pineville

By Dave McNamara
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It was considered unique in its day, a two-story City Hall that contained every department of government, even the police car and fire truck.

But the old City Hall-turned-museum in the city of Pineville has fallen on hard times. Dave McNamara takes us there in the Heart of Louisiana.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

