Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a Hoover, Alabama resident, was reported missing July 13. Below is a timeline of the events of Carlee’s missing persons case.

Tuesday - 9 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department released new details in their investigation of what happened between Carlee Russell’s disappearance last Thursday night, July 13, and her return home on Saturday night, July 15.

Among the new details, police say after leaving the Colonnade Thursday, she went to Target on Highway 280 and purchased snack food that wasn’t found in her car when they found it on the side of Interstate 459.

Police also say they have found no evidence of a toddler walking down the interstate.

We’re told surveillance video from Carlee’s neighborhood shows her walking alone down a sidewalk before getting to her home.

Police also say when first responders arrived at her home, she was conscious and speaking to them when they arrived.

Hoover PD says they are waiting for a chance to get a second interview with Carlee.

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, July 19 at 2:30 p.m. WBRC will carry this press conference live on WBRC FOX6, WBRC.com, and in the WBRC News app.

Tuesday - 4:10 Update: Carlee’s mother, Talitha Robinson-Russell released the following statement:

“On behalf of Carlee Russell and her family we first want to sincerely acknowledge and thank everyone for all your prayers, reward contributions through CrimeStoppers, and all the numerous acts of kindness shown to us. We asked God to perform and He did. We understand and appreciate the sincere concern, however, we would like the public to understand a few things. First and foremost, Carlee’s physical and mental well being is our immediate concern. This has been a traumatic experience for Carlee and secondly for our family.

Secondly, this is an outstanding investigation and we have fully cooperated with authorities from the onset and will continue to so.

Carlee has given detectives her statement and hopefully they are pursuing her abductor. It will be up to law enforcement to determine what information they want to release and when they want to release this information as to not compromise the investigation.

Further we understand there are some questions about the reward donations through CrimeStoppers. It is my understanding from information I received when the reward was set up that any donations received that were not used for the reward would be returned to each donor.

Lastly, when we initially asked for the help of the public in searching and praying for Carlee’s safe return, we asked for sincere prayers not prayers or support that came with strings or entitlement.

We have not created nor authorized any Gofundme accounts nor solicited money from anyone.

Please understand our mental state and the anguish we have just experienced and that Carlee is still dealing with and understand that no matter how many demands or false narratives that are produced we will not be bullied into doing anything that will compromise our daughter’s mental well being or the investigation.

Also, we will not entertain the negative social media comments with a response so you find someone to do it. God has been too good to us and brought our daughter safely home and we will not participate in allowing this moment to be tainted.

There is one terrible and heartless hoax we want to address out of several. I received a text at some point from someone claiming to be Carlee and that she was at the Red Roof Inn. However, when my family went there and knocked doors and looked for her and there was no indication Carlee was there nor that she had ever been there. Any further questions or comments about the case will need to be directed to Hoover Police or the ABI.”

Tuesday - 3:15 p.m. Update: C. Stuart Rome, Owner of Woodhouse Spa Birmingham, released the following statement:

“In response the many inquiries Woodhouse Spa Birmingham has received over the past several days regarding the Carlee Russell case, we offer the following:

Our greatest concern has always been the well-being of Carlee and her safe return. Woodhouse Spa employees have been deeply impacted by the events that transpired, but are now ecstatic with the news of Carlee’s return home. Our employees worked extremely hard through very tough times keeping guests happy while dealing with the fact that their co-worker was missing. We’ve been working with the Hoover Police Department since Friday morning, the morning following Carlee’s disappearance, in order to come up with any information that would help the investigation. Everything we uncovered is in the possession of the Hoover Police Department. We understand the investigation is in a very sensitive state and do not want to release any details that could jeopardize the investigation. Leaks, both true and untrue, can have a devastating impact on any investigation.

We understand there are many posts on social media claiming certain information to be true. Some items are factual while others are not. Please rest assured that the Hoover Police Department is working around the clock to bring this case to conclusion.

We have great confidence in the investigators and expect a resolution soon.”

Monday - 6:15 p.m. Update: Hoover PD is continuing to investigate and look at the “numerous pieces of evidence” that have been collected. In their statement, Hoover PD referred to this being “a tedious process”.

There is no evidence that Carlee Russell was followed after she ordered food from the Colonnade and it appears she was alone during that period, according to investigators.

They also found that Carlee Russell communicated with people she knew prior to making her 911 call at 9:34 p.m. In her call with 911 and a relative she relayed that she had seen a male toddler in a diaper on the side of I-459. This call still remains the only report of a child on the interstate.

It is believed that Carlee Russell went missing sometime after 9:36 p.m.

Sunday - 2:17 p.m. Update: Hoover PD released new details regarding the return of Carlee Russell. “Since the time of the 911 call at 9:34 p.m. July 13, the Hoover Police Department has expended every available resource into locating Carlee, and we celebrate with the Russell family on her safe return at approximately 10:44 p.m. on July 15.”

Hoover police say they have worked to retrace Carlee’s actions from the time she left The Colonnade until she called 911 and they say they are working on completing that task. At this point in the investigation, investigators have not been able to locate anyone with Carlee from the time she left The Colonnade until the 911 call was made.

According to a press release from the Hoover PD, at 10:44 p.m. on July 15, the Hoover 911 center received a call from Carlee’s residence that she had returned home on foot. Hoover Police and Fire responded to the residence where Carlee was located. She was immediately transported by the Hoover Fire Department to UAB Hospital to be evaluated and was treated and released. Detectives responded to the residence and to UAB to take an initial statement from Carlee. The details of that statement are a part of the ongoing investigation which is expected to continue over the next few days. During the initial portion of the investigation detectives were able to retrace nearly all of Carlee’s steps until the point she went missing and are confident that will continue to be the case.

Traffic camera footage is still being analyzed as part of the investigation in conjunction with the 911 call to accurately determine the timeframe of the events. The 911 Carlee made remains the only timely report of a child on I-459.

Sunday - 1:05 p.m. Update: Talitha Robinson-Russell, Carlee’s mother, released a statement on social media.

Sunday - 11:49 a.m. Update: Carlee’s boyfriend, Thomar Latrell Simmons, released a statement on social media.

Sunday - 1:05 a.m. Update: WBRC FOX6 News interviewed Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis after the return of missing 25-year-old Carlee. Click here to read the story.

Saturday - 11:30 p.m. Update: Per the Hoover Police Department, the Hoover 911 center received a call at 10:45 p.m. that Carlee had returned home to her residence. Hoover Police and Fire responded to the scene to evaluate Carlee and transported her to UAB Hospital for more evaluation. More details will be provided when they become available.

Saturday - 11:09 p.m. Update: WBRC has confirmed through Angela Harris that Carlee has been found alive and taken to UAB Hospital.

Saturday - 2:36 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department has released an additional photo of Carlee that may accurately depict her current appearance.

Saturday - 11:25 a.m. Update: According to CrimeStoppers, the reward for information on the case has been increased to $55,000. Her family also said that no GoFundMe donations are needed. Instead, they are requesting that all donations be made to Crime Stoppers for the family.

Friday - 9:45 p.m. Update: WBRC has obtained traffic camera video from Interstate 459 at mile marker 11.7 from the time period it is believed that Carlee disappeared.

Friday - 4:42 p.m. Update: WBRC was told searchers will meet at the Hoover Met at 8 a.m. Saturday to continue efforts locating Carlee.

Friday - 4:09 p.m. Update: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officially issues a ‘MISSING PERSON ADVISORY’

Friday - 2:18 p.m. Update: Family and friends held a vigil Friday afternoon in Hoover’s Lake Wilborn Community to gather, pray, and keep Carlee in the community’s thoughts. The vigil was open to the public.

Pictures from Vigil for Carlee Russell

Friday - 1 p.m. Update: The Hoover Police Department held a news conference regarding the case of 25-year-old Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell who was possibly abducted on I-459. You can watch it below.

Friday - 4:46 a.m.: Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, a 25-year-old Black female who is 5′4, 150-160 pounds was reported missing July 13. Authorities say Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and white Nike shoes. Carlee has a scripture tattoo on the back of her shoulder that says “God is within her, she will not fall; God will help her at break of day.”

Police say Carlee got off work last night at around 8:20 p.m. from a business at The Summit and is believed to have stopped to pick up food from a restaurant at The Colonnade before traveling toward Hoover on I-459 where she stopped near mile marker 11 between the Galleria flyover and Exit 10.

The family says they are staying positive and trusting God their daughter will be brought home safely.

Talitha Russell said the last time she spoke with her daughter Carlee was around 9:18 Thursday night when she left Taziki’s after picking up food and was headed home.

Hoover Police say around 9:30 p.m., the Hoover 911 Center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on I-459 South near mile marker 11 who reported she saw a toddler walking on the side of the interstate.

After calling 911, Russell stopped to check on the child and called her sister-in-law around 9:36 p.m. to report the same details. The family member lost contact with her, but the line remained open.

“In the process at some point she got out of the car and my daughter-in-law could hear her asking the child if they were OK. The child did not respond, or at least she did not hear her respond, he or she respond. And then she heard our daughter Carlee scream and from there on all we could hear was noise...background noise in her phone which we later found out was noise from the interstate,” said Talitha Russell.

Authorities found Carlee’s wig, hat and cell phone close to her car. Carlee’s mom said since her wig came off, Carlee’s hair will be braided down to her scalp. Authorities were unable to find her or a child in the area. Hoover Police have not received any other calls of someone missing a small child.

Carlee’s mom said they do have some indication there may have been a gray vehicle that a trucker saw that pulled in front of Carlee’s car at some point as they were passing along the interstate.

“We are trusting God, we are staying positive, we are not allowing any negative thoughts to enter our minds so all that we are doing is trusting God, believe in God that our daughter will be brought home safely, said Talitha Russell.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Russell or may have any information about this case is asked to call Detective Brad Fountain at 205-444-7562.

