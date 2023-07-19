BBB Accredited Business
La. taxpayers have August deadline to claim state tax refunds

(MGN and KALB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) announced taxpayers living in Louisiana have until Aug. 28, 2023, to claim millions of dollars in state tax refunds before they become unclaimed property.

The department says it sent letters to individual and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred, by law, to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state’s treasurer’s office.

The amount of unclaimed refunds that will be transferred if not claimed from LDR is $11,574,249.48.

Taxpayers who receive a letter can claim their refunds in 1 of 2 ways:

The Department of Revenue will issue paper checks to all taxpayers submitting claims electronically or with the voucher by the Aug. 28 deadline.

Any refund not claimed by the deadline remains the property of the taxpayer and can be retrieved from the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.

