LSU Lady Tigers star Angel Reese is having a ‘blockbuster’ summer

The Bayou Barbie had a court dedicated to her in her hometown and she threw out the first pitch at an Orioles game Tuesday
By Devin Cruice
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, MD (WVUE) - Fresh off her ESPY win for “Breakout Athlete of the Year”, the Bayou Barbie is having a blockbuster week.

Maybe it has something to do with the double cinema “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” release happening this Friday, either way, LSU women’s hoops forward Angel Reese’s stardom has gone nuclear.

Reese just signed a deal with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s energy drink company, ZOA.

On3.com says Reese is now worth about $1.3 million, with over a dozen endorsement deals behind her, making her one of the highest-paid women in college basketball.

On Tuesday (July 18), Reese returned home to her native Baltimore, where she threw the first pitch for the Orioles.

On top of all of that, Baltimore County Government dedicated a new basketball court in her name on Tuesday as well.

Angel Reese Basketball Court Ribbon
Angel Reese Basketball Court Ribbon(Baltimore County Government Facebook)

Reese also launched “The Angel C. Reese Foundation,” which focuses on financial literacy education for young adults, 21Ninety reported. The program will give out scholarships, host basketball camps, and provide education.

This “Bayou Barbie” just can’t be stopped.

