Near record heat continues until the weekend

Rain returns this weekend
Heat index this week
Heat index this week(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat continues through the rest of the week along with low rain chances.

Highs will be near records in the upper 90s each day through Saturday. A few pop-up showers are possible off the lake and sea breeze but most areas will be dry all week long.

The ridge of high pressure keeping us dry will back off to the west as a low-pressure system moves into the easter US this weekend. This will drop our temperatures back to around normal in the low 90s and increase our storm chances through the start of next week.

