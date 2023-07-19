Near-record highs expected through the rest of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re in the midst of a mini heat wave this week as highs are set to soar on us for a few days before we get a break by the weekend.

So far, the records have been safe as we’ve come up just short of record highs for a few days now. The same looks to be true for today as the forecast calls for a 98 but the record on this date is 99. Either way, hot is hot and the feels like readings will be between 105-110 later today making it feel quite oppressive. A Heat Advisory remains in effect.

No change is expected through Friday as our rain chances remain near zero and heat levels very high. Due to the lack of wind, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the lake breeze or sea breeze popping a weak shower near water, including in NOLA, but outside of that - we look dry and hot.

This weekend things do change as a boundary shifts down from the north nudging the heat ridge back into the western states. As that happens, storms will ignite late Saturday leading us into a stormy period for the second half of the weekend going into next week. We know what more storms means, a break from the high heat.

Don continues to churn over the North Atlantic but remains no threat to anyone. All else is quiet in the tropics.

