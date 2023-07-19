People in flood-prone Avery Estates concerned over buyout offers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the quiet community of Avery Estates, east of Slidell, concerns are mounting as residents face recurring floods and skyrocketing insurance costs, making living in the area increasingly challenging. The state of Louisiana and the watershed initiative have allocated $10 million to buy out properties in four flood-prone regions, including Avery Estates. However, a $250,000 cap on buyout prices has left many feeling disheartened, as they believe it falls short of the fair market value of their homes.

Residents like Anthony Caronia, who has lived in Avery Estates for three decades, can no longer ignore the frequent flooding that disrupts their lives. He remembers a time when such incidents were rare, but now, they have become all too common.

“Just a regular rain storm we have four feet of water in the street here,” said Anthony Caronia.

The rising insurance costs have added to the residents’ burden, with premiums increasing tenfold, making it difficult for many to afford to continue living in the area.

“If they gave me apples for apples, I’d get out of here. I’m getting too old to clean this mess up over here,” said Rick Johnston, another Avery Estates resident.

To address the situation, the state has allocated funds to St. Tammany Parish to execute the buyout program. However, the $250,000 price cap per home is a major point of contention for the residents, especially when compared to fair market value assessments in other areas like New Orleans.

“Let’s be fair. Give us current market value like anybody else,” urged Caronia.

One of the reasons for the escalating flood risks, according to Caronia, is the development in Slidell and a marsh project that has worsened the flooding situation. Caronia, who raised his house to 15 feet after Hurricane Katrina’s destruction, believes that even this height may not be sufficient to safeguard against future floods.

The Parish is set to make buyout offers to nearly 70 property owners in Avery Estates in the coming months. While they acknowledge the concerns over the price cap, they say that their hands are tied by the state’s decision.

Parish spokesman Michael Vinsanau says if residents don’t want to accept a buyout offer, they may still apply for home elevation grant money.

Avery Estates is one of four areas in St. Tammany Parish where buyout offers are being made.

The program is being funded through HUD block grants. We reached out to HUD for comment and have not heard back.

