Saints rookies report to training camp

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints rookies reported to training camp for the first time yesterday.

During yesterday’s practice, the team announced a series of roster moves.

Rookie running back Kendre Miller, along with wide receivers A.T. Perry and Shaq Davis, were placed on the non-football injury list.

Defensive back Anthony Johnson and guard Nick Saldiveri were placed on the physically unable to perform list.

The veteran players will report to camp on July 25.

