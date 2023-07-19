Six semi-finalists revealed in NOPD superintendent search

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Six semi-finalists were revealed Wednesday (July 19) in the ongoing search for the next superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, according to a source with knowledge of the list.

Interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork, who was installed by Mayor LaToya Cantrell last December when former chief Shaun Ferguson retired, is the only local candidate on the list whittled down from 33 applicants. Cantrell’s administration partnered with the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) to identify candidates for the job. A recent change to the city charter means any nominee put forth by the mayor’s office must also be approved by the New Orleans City Council.

The semi-finalists include:

Thedrick Andres -- Andres describes himself on social media as a “goals-oriented leader with more than 31 years of law enforcement experience” for the Louisiana State Penitentiary, NOPD, Arlington (Tx) Police Department and Henderson (Nev.) Police Department. Andres has been out of work since retiring at the end of February as chief in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, in the wake of a “no confidence” vote last November from the Henderson Police Officers Association and Henderson Police Supervisors Association. The unions accused both Andres, who served 3 years and 9 months as chief, and his predecessor LaTesha Watson (who brought him with her from Arlington as deputy chief), of not sticking by collective bargaining agreements.

DeShawn Beaufort -- Beaufort, 45, reportedly was a candidate in recent years for police chief jobs in Miami and Kansas City. He tentatively rose to the No. 3 job of Chief Inspector for the Philadelphia Police Department late in 2020, but The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Beaufort was involved in a road-rage incident with a civilian motorist while off duty in February 2021 in Bucks County (Pa.), which wound up costing him that promotion and caused him to be reassigned out of internal affairs.

David Franklin -- Franklin has more than 26 years of law enforcement experience, most recently a 13-month stay as Director and Chief of Staff for the Albuquerque Police Department. In that role in New Mexico’s largest city, Franklin was to “oversee special projects, building and planning, fiscal, human resources and staffing, as well as working closely with City Council,” according to an APD spokesperson. Franklin was said to be from Dallas and previously served as a uniformed trooper, lieutenant and captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was a finalist for a chief job in Aurora, Colo., before withdrawing his name from consideration last October.

Anne Kirkpatrick -- Kirkpatrick, 63, has spent more than 38 years in law enforcement with eight agencies, starting with her native Memphis Police Department. Kirkpatrick was sworn in as the first female police chief in Oakland (Calif.) in February 2017, but was fired three years later after being accused of making false statements about a police raid during her first year in office. Kirkpatrick countered by filing a federal whistleblower lawsuit against the city, claiming she actually was terminated in retaliation for not reimbursing an Oakland police commission member for towing fees.

Jarad Phelps -- Phelps has more than 27 years of experience with the Prince William County Police Department in Virginia, including a stint as deputy chief for the past 3 years and 9 months, according to an online resume. According to the Northern Virginia newspapers website insidenova.com, the Virginia Supreme Court in May found Phelps and other officials violated the state’s Freedom of Information Act by discussing “public business” at a 2020 community forum following protests related to the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, because the gathering did not comply with public meeting requirements. Phelps was a finalist in April 2022 in a search for the new police chief of Irving, Texas.

Michelle Woodfork -- Woodfork, 52, was sworn in last Dec. 22 as Mayor Cantrell’s choice as interim superintendent. The 31-year NOPD veteran is the niece of Warren Woodfork, the city’s first black police superintendent, and made history by becoming the first Black woman to head the department.

Sen. Kennedy blasts Cantrell’s secrecy in NOPD chief search: ‘Give us their names’

Council members and others, including US Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana), have criticized the lack of transparency during the search process. Kennedy last week implored Cantrell to allow the public to learn and scrutinize the candidates being considered for the job, and get a better understanding of whom was being ruled out and why.

Fox 8′s David Jones contributed to this report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.