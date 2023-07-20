Bruce: Another dry and near record day heat Friday before rain chances return this weekend

BBB Accredited Business
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat wave will continue through Friday before rain chances return this weekend. In return with more clouds and higher rain chances bring down temperatures.

While we’ll heat up again to the upper 90s on Friday and lower to mid 90s Saturday. Rain chances start to ramp up by the afternoon with a rainier pattern for Sunday. That could suppress our daytime highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Daily rain chances and average temperatures in the lower 90s look to highlight the start next week.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don is still meandering around the northern Atlantic and is no threat to land. The latest guidance has it moving north and dissipating by the beginning of next week. The NHC is monitoring a wave in the tropical Atlantic. It has a low-end chance of development as it travels with a lot of Saharan dust to help keep it suppressed. It is one we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

