Subpoenas issued in connection to Mayor Cantrell mailers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city leaders have issued subpoenas to two members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s team related to tri-fold mailers sent out earlier this year.

On Thursday (July 20), the council’s Governmental Affairs Committee announced it is issuing subpoenas to the mayor’s Communications Director, Gregory Joseph, and Deputy Communications Director Lesley Thomas.

The investigation relates to brochures sent out at the end of January, as the Feb. 22 recall deadline approached. The flyer, sent out to 106,000 homes, touted Mayor Cantrell’s accomplishments.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022. (City of New Orleans)

Invoices from the city detailing the costs of the mailers, obtained by Fox 8, showed taxpayers spent nearly $65,000. Council Vice President Helena Moreno says Cantrell should pay back around $50,000 in taxpayer money spent on designing and mailing out the pamphlets.

Legal experts say the mailers may have violated state law because taxpayer money was used to promote the mayor’s image and likeness.

Council members are now looking into how MPress was selected in the first place, among other issues.

