BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Subpoenas issued in connection to Mayor Cantrell mailers

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans city leaders have issued subpoenas to two members of Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s team related to tri-fold mailers sent out earlier this year.

On Thursday (July 20), the council’s Governmental Affairs Committee announced it is issuing subpoenas to the mayor’s Communications Director, Gregory Joseph, and Deputy Communications Director Lesley Thomas.

The investigation relates to brochures sent out at the end of January, as the Feb. 22 recall deadline approached. The flyer, sent out to 106,000 homes, touted Mayor Cantrell’s accomplishments.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sent out 106,000 flyers touting her administration's accomplishments in 2022.(City of New Orleans)

Invoices from the city detailing the costs of the mailers, obtained by Fox 8, showed taxpayers spent nearly $65,000. Council Vice President Helena Moreno says Cantrell should pay back around $50,000 in taxpayer money spent on designing and mailing out the pamphlets.

Legal experts say the mailers may have violated state law because taxpayer money was used to promote the mayor’s image and likeness.

Council members are now looking into how MPress was selected in the first place, among other issues.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Police Lights
Body of missing swimmer recovered near Amite River
Tyrese Harris (right) pleaded guilty on July 20 to the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Derrick...
Tyrese Harris pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old Derrick Cash
Traveling basketball players are ushered away from an active crime scene behind the Val Reiss...
Two arrested in fatal shooting behind Chalmette sports center
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during...
Superstar Garth Brooks talks headlining Sugar Bowl Country Kickoff on Fox 8 Morning Edition