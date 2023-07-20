Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Residents of 12th Street off Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey are raising concerns about a surge in coyote activity in their neighborhood.

Mabel Williams says a group of coyotes has taken up residence in the nearby woods and has been causing trouble for the community.

Recently, her adult grandson narrowly escaped an encounter with the coyotes as they chased him while he was returning home from work in the early hours of the morning.

“If the door would’ve been locked, they would’ve gotten him,” said Williams.

Williams says the coyotes have been causing havoc, preying on pets and wildlife. Last week, she says the coyotes ate nine of ducks, eight chickens, and her granddaughter’s dog - a one-pound terrier.

“The coyote took off into the woods with the dog in his mouth, and that was it,” said witness Rashad Riley.

Aaron Dunbar, another concerned resident, says he spotted two coyotes sizing up his dog before he stepped in.

“One of them shot down the street. The other one shot down across the street,” said Dunbar.

Nuisance wildlife control experts say the coyotes attack neighborhood pets because they’ve depleted food sources in adjacent woods.

“They cleaned all the rabbits in this area completely,” Williams said.

As the situation escalates, local nuisance wildlife control experts have stressed the need for more aggressive action to address the coyote problem. Terry Friedman, founder of the ‘Coyote Goodbye’ Facebook page, has garnered hundreds of followers who share his concerns and are calling for decisive measures. Friedman advocates for aggressive hunting to curb the coyote population growth.

“It’s gotten to the point where its the boiling point. They are multiplying and multiplying,” said Friedman.

Jefferson Parish authorities are taking note of the escalating situation and are working to bring in additional trappers under contract to help mitigate the issue. Councilmember Deano Bonano has also revealed that efforts are underway to establish an ordinance to tackle the coyote problem.

Though coyote attacks on humans are rare, some say it’s time for an emergency declaration, before someone gets hurt.

