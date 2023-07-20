BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Family of girl, 4, burned by McDonald’s nuggets awarded $800,000

FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by...
FILE - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida jury has awarded a family $800,000 after a 4-year-old girl was burned by sizzling hot McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The Broward County jury found that McDonald’s and franchise owner Upchurch Foods acted improperly in the August 2019 incident.

Jurors decided the family was not properly warned of the possible danger from the hot nuggets at a drive-thru in Tamarac, Florida.

The family had been seeking $15 million dollars to compensate for the pain and suffering of the 4-year-old girl, who sustained severe burns and scars in the incident.

On Wednesday, the jury awarded the family $400,000 for the burn injuries sustained and another $400,000 for future damages.

The child’s mother says she was happy with the jury’s verdict.

Attorneys for McDonald’s declined to speak outside the Broward County courtroom Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall

Latest News

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
Gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people hours ahead of first game in Women’s World Cup
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Single ticket wins $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Former employee Keith Laborde claims he was asked to pick up campaign signs that didn't belong...
ZURIK: Former employee details questionable spending of taxpayer money by St. Tammany Coroner’s office
Berry holds offers from LSU, Alabama, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio State, to name a few
St. Martin's Harlem Berry ranked No. 1 running back in the country