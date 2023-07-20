Federal lawsuit alleges New Orleans RTA bans wheelchair access to 90% of St. Charles Avenue stops

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Metairie attorney filed a federal lawsuit alleging the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is illegally denying wheelchair-bound passengers access to at least 75 percent of the streetcars and 90 percent of the streetcar stops along St. Charles Avenue.

The discrimination lawsuit filed Wednesday (July 19) claims the RTA is violating both the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Louisiana Human Rights Act by failing to make all cars and all stops along the historic streetcar line accessible to passengers in wheelchairs. RTA spokesman David Simmons said the agency would not comment on pending litigation.

Christopher Edmunds filed the suit on behalf of his 7-year-old son, who is confined to a wheelchair because of a rare genetic disorder called 21q Partial Deletion Syndrome. The lawsuit arose out of the family’s frustration when trying to take a streetcar ride in March from Harmony Marsalis Park (formerly Palmer Park) to Audubon Park in Uptown New Orleans.

The suit says the family first was prevented from boarding a streetcar because its driver said, “You need an ADA car,” which the plaintiff’s family learned was a streetcar outfitted with a wheelchair lift and marked with the “handicapped symbol.”

The suit says Edmunds learned through a public records request that the RTA maintains just three “ADA cars,” and only operates two of them at the same time on the St. Charles Avenue line, “which amounts to just one of every four or five cars.”

After waiting more than an hour as three other streetcars passed, the family finally saw one of the so-callled “ADA cars” arrive and tried to board. But Edmunds and his son again were denied access, the suit says, because even though she was driving an ADA car, the driver said she could not allow them to board because the streetcar stop at Sycamore Street and South Carrollton Avenue was not “an ADA stop.”

The driver told Edmunds that wheelchair users could only board at certain designated stops, and that “RTA policy” prevented her from lowering the lift at other stops. The family was told to walk to the intersection of South Carrollton and South Claiborne avenues, a designated ADA stop where they would have to wait another hour for another ADA car to arrive.

An RTA supervisor eventually arrived and agreed there was enough space at the Sycamore Street stop to lower the lift and allow the boy’s wheelchair to be pushed aboard. But the supervisor also said the family would not be able to disembark at any of the stops along Audubon Park, and would have to go at least 10 blocks away to the next “ADA stop.”

The lawsuit says the frustrated family gave up on trying to complete the park excursion that day, but Edmunds later contacted the RTA’s general counsel and said that if the transportation agency continued to refuse to allow his son to board or exit at stops it deems non-compliant with the ADA, he would file a lawsuit. No resolution was reached before the lawsuit was filed Wednesday and assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown.

“New Orleans has four streetcar lines, and the St. Charles Avenue line is the only one that is not fully ADA compliant,” the suit says. “Contrary to popular belief, the line’s historic nature does not exempt it from the ADA, because the RTA has spent the last 10 years doing major renovations to the line.

“At any given time, between 75-80 percent of its cars lack wheelchair lifts. Even worse, the RTA prohibits wheelchair users from getting on or off at 90 percent of the stops along the line. This makes the St. Charles Avenue line practically useless to wheelchair users.”

The suit says there is sufficient space at 107 of the 114 stops along the St. Charles Avenue streetcar line to deploy a street-side wheelchair lift without being damaged, and that a neutral ground-side lift could be safely deployed at the remaining seven. The petition says the RTA instead has designated just 12 stops -- six on each side of the line -- as permissible ADA platforms.

The suit says that, when pressed for a reason why the plaintiff could not board or disembark at other stops, the RTA’s general counsel cited unspecified “liability issues.”

“Putting aside that the RTA’s alterations to the line require it to be accessible, the RTA cannot lawfully prevent wheelchair users from boarding or disembarking at stops simply because it has deemed them not fully ‘ADA compliant,’” the lawsuit says. “Federal regulations provide that a transit agency “shall not refuse to permit a passenger who uses a lift to disembark from a vehicle at any designated stop, unless the lift ‘cannot be deployed’ or ‘the lift will be damaged if it is deployed.’

“Just as the City cannot ban wheelchair users from using public sidewalks or bathrooms that are not ‘ADA compliant,’ it cannot ban them from utilizing a wheelchair lift at stops that are not ‘ADA compliant.’ ... A public entity cannot declare a stop off-limits to persons with disabilities that is used for other persons.”

