Football, Fútbol, Food: The traveling circus that is SEC Media Days

FOOTBALL

From 1985 to 2017, SEC Media Days took place in the Hoover/Birmingham area. The SEC headquarters are in Birmingham, so it made sense.

But as we’ve seen this century, the SEC is the No. 1 football conference in the country, so they’ve evolved.

It’s now a traveling circus of coaches, players, tv and radio stations. The South needs to see and hear the gospel of SEC Football.

It’s been in Atlanta, this year in Nashville, and next year Dallas. With Texas and Oklahoma on board next year, it’s a smart move.

Time to take over another state with the best product in college football, the SEC.

FÚTBOL

The United States Women’s National Team owns back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. If they win a third in a row in Australia/New Zealand, they’ll be in a league of their own.

No men’s or women’s national team has ever won three straight World Cup trophies. It would also be their fifth overall. Only the Brazil men owns five titles.

Right now, the U.S.A. is favored to win the crown at +220. Spain, England, and Germany are right behind the Stars and Stripes.

You can watch the USWNT first match on Friday at 8:00 p.m. on FOX 8.

FOOD

On September 9, 2003, Walk-On’s opened their first location in Baton Rouge. Walk-On’s founders Brandon Landry and Jack Warner played on LSU basketball team, and yes they were walk-on’s.

My memories of those first years in Baton Rouge, fun environment but the food was sub-par. I usually went with wings or a burger, they were the safe options.

Over time, and after many more locations, I quit going, the food quality never went up.

I finally gave it another shot about seven years ago. I came away impressed. The vibe was still cool, but the meal was what stood out.

Everything we ordered was delicious. So now it’s one of my go-to’s for a game and some food. The fried pickle chips and the Buffalo chicken wrap are a can’t miss.

Plus, they’re everywhere now. From Metairie, New Orleans, Covington. Heck, I even had it the other day in Hattiesburg.

It’s a true success story that took a little time to develop.

