Get ready to boogie at ‘Drag Me to The Roosevelt’ Disco Brunch

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is gearing up to transport guests back to the glitz and glamour of the seventies with its highly anticipated “Drag Me to The Roosevelt” brunch series.

The upcoming “Disco Inferno” event promises an unforgettable afternoon of dazzling performances, delectable cuisine, and non-stop disco hits.

Scheduled for July 29 at noon, the event will showcase the internationally acclaimed duo Kitten N’ Lou alongside a lineup of special guest performers. Kitten N’ Lou, honored with the prestigious title of “Best Duo” by The Burlesque Hall of Fame, has captivated audiences worldwide with their unique blend of choreographed comedy and camp extravaganzas.

Their unforgettable performances graced the small screen during the PBS Great Performances special “Cheek to Cheek” with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in 2014.

Joining Kitten N’ Lou on stage are some of New Orleans’ most sought-after drag performers. The lineup includes the “Grand Dame of the Damned” Tarah Cards, Jeez Loueez, the “Honey Badger of Burlesque,” and Laveau Contraire, who won the 2020 FLAME award for Best Drag Queen.

The Waldorf Astoria Ballroom, located on the Mezzanine Level of The Roosevelt New Orleans, will be transformed into a disco wonderland, complete with a three-course meal and bottomless mimosas for guests.

Attendees are encouraged to unleash their inner disco divas and dress up in their finest seventies attire to win the coveted costume contest.

The brunch menu for guests is bacon, gruyere, and crab frittata as a starter, followed by a Frisée and Heirloom tomato salad with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.

A garlic-roasted shrimp and Creole braised beef “daube” will be served for the main course, along with stone ground grits, French beans, and orange gremolata.

Chocolate Mousse cake featuring layers of double chocolate and a praline crunch for dessert. Freshly baked rolls will be available throughout the meal.

Tickets for “Disco Inferno: Drag Me to The Roosevelt” are now on sale. General seating tickets are priced at $99 plus tax, gratuity, and service charge, offering access to the three-course brunch and bottomless mimosas.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, limited VIP seating tickets are available for $129 plus tax, gratuity, and service charge. VIP seating offers closer proximity to the stage and exclusive champagne selections.

To purchase tickets, visit the website here.

