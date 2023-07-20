BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Get ready to boogie at ‘Drag Me to The Roosevelt’ Disco Brunch

The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is gearing up to transport guests back to...
The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is gearing up to transport guests back to the glitz and glamour of the seventies with its highly anticipated “Drag Me to The Roosevelt” brunch series(Kara Nelson)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, is gearing up to transport guests back to the glitz and glamour of the seventies with its highly anticipated “Drag Me to The Roosevelt” brunch series.

The upcoming “Disco Inferno” event promises an unforgettable afternoon of dazzling performances, delectable cuisine, and non-stop disco hits.

Scheduled for July 29 at noon, the event will showcase the internationally acclaimed duo Kitten N’ Lou alongside a lineup of special guest performers. Kitten N’ Lou, honored with the prestigious title of “Best Duo” by The Burlesque Hall of Fame, has captivated audiences worldwide with their unique blend of choreographed comedy and camp extravaganzas.

Their unforgettable performances graced the small screen during the PBS Great Performances special “Cheek to Cheek” with Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett in 2014.

Joining Kitten N’ Lou on stage are some of New Orleans’ most sought-after drag performers. The lineup includes the “Grand Dame of the Damned” Tarah Cards, Jeez Loueez, the “Honey Badger of Burlesque,” and Laveau Contraire, who won the 2020 FLAME award for Best Drag Queen.

The Waldorf Astoria Ballroom, located on the Mezzanine Level of The Roosevelt New Orleans, will be transformed into a disco wonderland, complete with a three-course meal and bottomless mimosas for guests.

Attendees are encouraged to unleash their inner disco divas and dress up in their finest seventies attire to win the coveted costume contest.

The brunch menu for guests is bacon, gruyere, and crab frittata as a starter, followed by a Frisée and Heirloom tomato salad with a zesty lemon vinaigrette.

A garlic-roasted shrimp and Creole braised beef “daube” will be served for the main course, along with stone ground grits, French beans, and orange gremolata.

Chocolate Mousse cake featuring layers of double chocolate and a praline crunch for dessert. Freshly baked rolls will be available throughout the meal.

Tickets for “Disco Inferno: Drag Me to The Roosevelt” are now on sale. General seating tickets are priced at $99 plus tax, gratuity, and service charge, offering access to the three-course brunch and bottomless mimosas.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, limited VIP seating tickets are available for $129 plus tax, gratuity, and service charge. VIP seating offers closer proximity to the stage and exclusive champagne selections.

To purchase tickets, visit the website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell, 25.
Woman disappears after calling 911 to report child alone on interstate in Alabama

Latest News

Tyrese Harris (right) pleaded guilty on July 20 to the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Derrick...
Tyrese Harris pleads guilty to killing 12-year-old boy and receives 40 years in prison
Coyotes running rampant in a Westbank neighborhood prompt urgent calls for aggressive action to...
Coyotes chase man, kill chickens and dog on West Bank
A federal lawsuit filed Wednesday (July 19) alleges the New Orleans RTA is improperly denying...
Federal lawsuit alleges New Orleans RTA bans wheelchair access to 90% of St. Charles Avenue stops
New Orleans Inspector General again asks council to put Pontalba into commerce
New Orleans Inspector General again asks council to put Pontalba into commerce