High heat until storms return this weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a hot end to this week as we see highs flirting with records both today and again on Friday.

Another Heat Advisory is up for today and we’re likely to see it stay up at least through the first half of the weekend. Our highs today will top out in the upper 90s, around 98, which could tie the record on this date. A 98 would tie the record set back in 2016. The feels like readings with air temperatures in the upper 90s will be more like 108 to 112 through the afternoon so make sure you’re taking those heat precautions. Rain chances remain slim to none.

Friday will be a repeat of today but big changes will happen this weekend. A dissipating cold front will slide down from the north on Saturday leading to a storm threat around the area. These storms are likely to feed on some very high heat and humidity so strong thunderstorms will be possible. That increased rain chance will lead us into a stormy period for the second half of the weekend. Rain chances for Sunday stay quite high around 70%. All the clouds and threat for rain should keep highs around 90.

Heading into next week, I do see a chance for storms each day which will keep our heat levels in check for the new work week.

In the tropics, Don continues to spin its way about over the open waters of the Atlantic. It will be heading north and dissipating soon. Then there is a tropical wave moving between the coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles. Some weak development is possible with it but overall a quiet end to July looks to be the case in the tropics.

