The hot & dry pattern persists for a few more days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The heat and very dry weather pattern will start to shift as we head into the weekend with high end rain chances coming our way.

Today, full sun will help to heat us up to the upper 90s with heat index values around 110º. We’re under another Heat Advisory with no cloud cover or rain for relief. Friday is a very similar story with bright sun, heat, and humidity.

While we’ll heat up again to the upper 90s on Saturday, rain chances start to ramp up by the afternoon with a rainier pattern for Sunday. That could suppress our daytime highs to the upper 80s and lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Daily rain chances and average temperatures in the lower 90s look to highlight the start next week.

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Don is still meandering around the northern Atlantic and is no threat to land. The latest guidance has it moving north and dissipating by the beginning of next week. The NHC is monitoring a wave in the tropical Atlantic. It has a low-end chance of development as it travels with a lot of Saharan dust to help keep it suppressed. It is one we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days.

