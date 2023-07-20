BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

In-custody death under investigation at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The inmate experienced a medical episode around 9:10 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death while investigators work to establish the nature of the incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
From left, 48-year-old Nakie James Brown and 20-year-old Dustin Parrie Jr. were fatally shot...
Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with deputies, sheriff says
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
The 'St. Bernard Swiftie,' Emma Jo Tassin, is taking home a special souvenir from the Era's...
‘St. Bernard Swiftie:’ 10-year-old fan picked out of 70,000+ by Taylor Swift for a special moment
Shelby Latino will return to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall.
Shelby Latino returns to anchor two new Fox 8 shows this fall

Latest News

Robert Owens, Jr.
UPDATE: RPSO says human remains found in search of missing geocacher
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Council President JP Morrell is planning to introduce a new ordinance to once again try to take...
ZURIK: Council members will again debate removing Pontalba from mayor’s disposal
Buyout offers are expected soon for dozens of residents of a flood prone area east of Slidell
People in flood-prone Avery Estates concerned over buyout offers