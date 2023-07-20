In-custody death under investigation at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center

JEFFERSON PARISH (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an adult female inmate at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

The inmate experienced a medical episode around 9:10 a.m. and was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of death while investigators work to establish the nature of the incident. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

