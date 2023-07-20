Legal challenges are expected over a forthcoming ban on gender-affirming medical care

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People on both sides of the debate over a controversial bill related to LGBQT+ youths that will become law in Louisiana in less than six months expect legal challenges.

On Tuesday, a majority of state lawmakers in the GOP-controlled legislature voted to override Governor John Bel Edwards’ veto of House Bill 648, which bans gender-affirming medical care, including puberty blockers, hormone treatment and gender-reassignment surgery for minors.

Chandra Shae Foster is a policy associate at the Southern Poverty Law Center. She says the forthcoming Louisiana law is unconstitutional.

“Louisiana’s House Bill 648 is unconstitutional. It discriminates against transgender minors on the basis of sex and gender,” said Foster. “It prohibits health care professionals from providing hormones to transgender minors to help them to conform to their gender identity.”

Among other things, the legislation says a healthcare professional “shall not knowingly” engage in acts that attempt to alter a minor’s appearance in an attempt to validate a minor’s perception of the minor’s sex, if the minor’s perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex.

Gene Mills is president of the group, Louisiana Family Forum, which supports the prohibitions spelled out in the bill.

MORE: Override session ends with Louisiana lawmakers overturning Edwards’ veto of gender-affirming care ban

“There’s no way a child can give informed consent to alter the course of the remainder of their lives and we just think this is unconscionable and common sense,” said Mills.

He applauds the legislature’s overriding of Edwards’ veto of the bill.

“We think it was the right move to override the governor’s veto and dealing with minors and unnecessary experimental surgery procedures,” said Mills.

Opponents say parental rights will be trampled upon.

“It violates parents fundamental rights to provide their children this medical care that’s needed. It’s necessary and consistent with professional standards and it’s otherwise legal,” said Foster.

Mills disagrees.

“No person in the state of Louisiana, not a parent or the governor have the right or the authority to harm a child and there’s nothing medical about these procedures,” he said.

Opponents argue that it will be yet another Louisiana law that will put medical professionals in a bind.

“Under this law you’re going to enter into a relationship fearful of what the ramifications would be if you provide care to a patient, right, under the fear of the fact that you may lose you license,” said Foster.

The bill also says if a licensing board finds that a healthcare professional violates the law, the board “shall revoke” any professional license or certificate held by that person for a minimum of two years.

“Under this law you’re going to enter into a relationship fearful of what the ramifications would be if you provide care to a patient, right, under the fear of the fact that you may lose your license,” said Foster.

But Mills is steadfast in his belief it is needed to protect children.

“I have nothing but empathy for people and parents, including kids who are suffering from gender dysphoria,” said Mills.

He thinks the soon-to-be law will stand up to legal challenges.

“In terms of courts, the court hasn’t finally decided where this stands, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court are making different decisions than previous courts and we think that this will fare well in that situation,” Mills stated.

It is not clear whether the SPLC will be a litigant against the bill that becomes law January 1, 2024.

“SPLC hasn’t quite gotten to that point just yet, but we do know that litigation is definitely possible as we stated a few moments ago, other states have done so,” said Foster.

She added, “Numerous courts have found in other states that laws like HB 648 are unconstitutional for those very same reasons.”

Louisiana will join 20 other states with laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for children. And according to the Associated Press, most of those states face lawsuits and in some states the bans have been temporarily blocked by federal judges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.