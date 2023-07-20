BBB Accredited Business
More Louisianians take home Powerball wins

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - More Louisianians won big in Powerball before the winning jackpot was sold in a tiny store in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Three individuals won $100,000 each yesterday. One person won $100,000 at Hit N Run Food Stores #3 in Baton Rouge, someone won at Tobacco Stop 2 in Youngsville, and one at Tobacco Plus #9 in Kinder.

Three people won $50,000: One win sold at Ezell’s One Stop in Gilbert, one at Fluffy’s in Eunice, and one sold at On The Run #14 in Baton Rouge.

The winner of the jackpot in California will take home an estimated $1.08 billion, the sixth largest in U.S. history.

To see the winning numbers, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

